Ladles of Love Launch Mandela Day 2025 Campaign with Ambitious Goal to Feed the Future – Cape Town, Jozi and beyond….

Ladles of Love Launch Mandela Day 2025 Campaign with Ambitious Goal to Feed the Future

Ladles of Love launches its 2025 Mandela Day campaign, calling on global citizens to “Make Every Day a Mandela Day and Feed the Future” by helping reduce child food poverty in South Africa.

Founder and CEO of Ladles of Love, Danny Diliberto, says:“ At Ladles of Love, we believe that every plate of healthy food has the power to change a life. Mandela Day reminds us that we all have the ability to uplift our communities through volunteerism. This year, we’re inviting people to buy tickets and through acts of kindness, make items that support early childhood development giving small children hope and a healthy start in life.”

Now in its seventh year Ladles of Love’s Mandela Day 2025 campaign focuses on raising funds, items and awareness to combat child food poverty through community-based volunteerism and purpose-driven partnerships. Individuals, companies, and schools are invited to book tickets for a two-hour volunteer experience on Mandela Day (Friday 18 July), where at ‘Activation Station Zones’ they will be provided with the materials to make, create, craft or grow items to nourish and nurture small children in need.

Ladles of Love’s Mandela Day flagship events will be hosted by premium venues DHL Stadium, Cape Town and Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Johannesburg, who in a huge act of kindness have entered into Corporate Social Investment partnerships enabling the NPO to host over ten thousand volunteers between the two cities.

“We are incredibly excited to host Mandela Day at DHL Stadium for the first time and are proud to open our doors to the community as part of our commitment to meaningful social impact,” says Gina Woodburn, CEO of DHL Stadium.

In the spirit of ubuntu, Ladles of Love invites every citizen to take action and keep the legacy of Nelson Mandela alive. Together, we can create better world for all our children.

TO BOOK YOUR TICKETS

You simply decide on your venue, select a time slot, choose an activation zone and book your ticket.

TIME SLOTS:

Use Numbers: 1 = 9am-11am 2 = 11am-1pm 3 = 1pm – 3pm 4 = 3pm – 5pm

VOLUNTEER ACTIVATION ZONES:

Use Letters: A = MAKE B = CREATE C = CRAFT D = GROW

Visit: Ladlesoflove.org.za to book your tickets for small groups.

GROUP BOOKINGS:

Large Groups and Corporate Companies of 20 pax upwards can block book tickets to create team-building activities in zones.

To volunteer will cost R250 per person and this donation will sponsor a child two healthy meals a day for a month. Large corporate bookings are available by simply emailing, tickets@ladlesoflove.org.za and individual or smaller bookings are available via the website.

For more information follow Ladles of Love on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.