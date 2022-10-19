Ladles of Love: Spreading the love, one Sarmie at a time Thursday 3 November

The challenge is on!

Ladles of Love has launched its annual Sarmiethon Challenge aiming to provide 100, 000 sandwiches to children needing food relief on World Sandwich Day, Thursday 3 November.

Founder and Director of Ladles of Love Danny Diliberto says: I wish you could see the joy sandwiches bring to hungry people, especially the little ones. Their eyes light up with the first bite and as it hits the hunger spot, smiles spread across their faces, and they sigh relief. Every time we visit communities, we experience the hope and joy sandwiches bring. Our ask is simply for kind-hearted people to buy as many sarmies as you can and together let’s put smiles on the faces of 100,000 children by alleviating their hunger”.

“Hunger is an increasingly pressing issue in South African society. The troubling reality is that more than half of the population has become food insecure due to a widening inequality in our society and deepening economic stressors globally,” said Mary-Anne Musekiwa, the committee Chairperson and chief financial officer at Coronation, who is the headline sponsor of the Sarmiethon.

We invite South African corporates and citizens to get behind this amazing cause by sponsoring the making of 100 000 sandwiches on World Sandwich Day on 3 November. It’s easy to lend a hand, just go to https://ladlesoflove.org.za/ and buy as many sandwiches as you can!

To buy and gift sandwiches visit the online store at www.ladlesoflove.org.za and for every transaction, you will be entered into a draw to win great prizes.

You can make a difference this World Sandwich Day by joining the Sarmiethon challenge.

Ladles of Love

Ladles of Love is a non-profit organisation which aims to provide meals to people living in abject poverty across the Cape Peninsula and Gauteng. The project is the brainchild of Danny Diliberto, who started his first soup kitchen in 2014 serving hundreds of homeless people in Cape Town nutritious meals every week. During the Covid-pandemic the organisation grew exponentially, to be one of the largest non-profit providers of food relief in South Africa, serving impoverished communities via a network of 200 soup kitchens. Since March 2020 Ladles of Love has procured and provided food to serve over 31 million meals and continues to feed 35,000 people a day, relying solely on funding and donations.

To sustain the organisation, they run campaigns like the Sarmiethon where volunteers and sponsors can engage to do good for good throughout the year. On Mandela Day they smashed their third World Record, this time it was for ‘the world’s largest food can mosaic’ raising funds and 90,000 cans of food.

Statistics

⦁ 30 million people in SA are food insecure

⦁ An estimated 2.5 million adults and 600,000 children in South Africa is starving every day or almost every day

⦁ Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by December 2020, child hunger had increased by 50% in SA and children were also more depressed.