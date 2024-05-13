Lapalala Wilderness School – Mashudu Makhokha

Mashudu Makhokha, Director of the Lapalala Wilderness School

Mashudu holds a Bachelor of Technology in Nature Conservation, an Organisational Leadership Certificate, and a Hospitality Management Certificate. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree in environmental education. In 2019 Mashudu won a bronze award as an Eco–Angel from the environment minister, as an Eco–Logic Award, and in 2017 the Lapalala Wilderness School received the Outstanding Partnership Award from the Eco–Schools Programme. In 2020 Mashudu was acknowledged by the department of basic education for academic support to the Bakenberg South Circuit.

Further to 24 years of experience in environmental education and conservation as well as a particular interest and passion for Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) and social change processes, his role at the Lapalala Wilderness School over the last 15 years ensures the smooth operations and daily management of the school. These tasks include the managing of staff and the school’s outreach programme, adherence of policies, managing trade union agreements and the maintenance of relationships with donors and all stakeholders worldwide.

