Largest award for SA

The world’s largest award for children and young adult literature to be announced on March 27 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award – Mar 26, 2018 06:11 GMT The 16th announcement of the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) is on March 27 Welcome to cover the 16th announcement of the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA), the world’s largest award for children’s and young adult literature.The Swedish award amounts to approx.EUR 570 000 and is presented annually to a single recipient or to several. When & Where:

Tuesday March 27 at 12:45pm CEST, Bio Victor/ Filmhuset, Borgvägen 1-4 in Stockholm. The 2018 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) Laureate will be announced in Stockholm, Sweden on March 27 by Jury Chairman Boel Westin in connection with the jury’s final meeting. Opening speakers are Ulrika Stuart Hamilton, Chair at the Swedish Arts Council, and Alice Bah Kuhnke, Swedish Minister for Culture and Democracy. The announcemnet will be followed by a presentation of the laureate by jury member Katarina Kieri. Last year’s laureate was the German illustrator Wolf Erlbruch. Previous laureates include Meg Rosoff(2016), Philip Pullman (2005), Kitty Crowther (2010), Barbro Lindgren (2014) and Shaun Tan (2011). For this year’s award, 235 candidates from 60 countries are nominated. The list of candidates is available here. Footage and images

Press content, along with press releases, will be available on www.mynewsdesk.com/alma March27th from 13:15 pm CET onwards and throughout the day: Audio recording of the phone call to the laureate Broadcast-quality b-roll of the announcement Soundbites / interviews with the Jury Chairman High-resolution still images of the event In addition: images and video from the Bologna Children’s Book Fair where the announcement will be broadcasted live. Accreditation and interviews

Please contact Mariella Kucer, Communications Officer +46 76 540 10 17, mariella.kucer@alma.se Live broadcast

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) is the world's largest award for children's and young adult literature. The award, which amounts to SEK 5 million, is given annually to a single laureate or to several. Authors, illustrators, oral storytellers and reading promoters are eligible. The award is designed to promote interest in children's and young adult literature. The UN convention of rights of the child is the foundation of our work. An expert jury selects the laureate(s) from candidates nominated by institutions and organisations all over the world. The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award was founded by the Swedish government in 2002 and is administrated by the Swedish Arts Council. Previous ALMA laureates: 2017 Wolf Erlbruch 2016 Meg Rosoff 2015 PRAESA 2014 Barbro Lindgren 2013 Isol 2012 Guus Kuijer 2011 Shaun Tan 2010 Kitty Crowther 2009 Tamerinstitutet 2008 Sonya Hartnett 2007 Banco del Libro 2006 Katherine Paterson 2005 Ryôji Arai & Philip Pullman (shared) 2004 Lygia Bojunga 2003 Christine Nöstlinger & Maurice Sendak (shared)