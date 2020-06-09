Last Call to Enter SA’s 2020 Battle of the Boerewors

South African boerewors makers are cooking up a storm under lockdown

South Africa’s leading boerewors competition has seen a surge of high-quality entries, in spite of, or perhaps because of, the country’s ongoing lockdown.

Hundreds of South Africans have already entered the competition to be SA’s No.1 Boerewors Champion in 2020, presented each year by Shoprite and Checkers.

Given the number of entries received so far, it’s clear that South Africans are using the time indoors to refine their boerewors recipes. Boerewors fanatics have already submitted a wide variety of superb recipes that draw on an impressive array of flavour profiles, which will make this year’s entries difficult for the judges to narrow down.

Recipes typically vary widely, and aside from needing to adhere to the guidelines for making truly traditional boerewors, chefs are free to experiment and surprise the judges with their homemade combinations.

The Championship Boerewors competition, now in its 28th year, will once again be judged by the culinary experts at the South African Chefs Association (SACA). Once validated, the experienced judges will select the 30 best submissions.

The judges then have the even tougher task of narrowing these down to the top 10 recipes that showcase special flavour and true boerewors character.

Covid-19 isn’t going to get in the way of the competition, either. This year the finale will be a virtual affair, during which the top 10 recipes will be tasted and judged to decide the winner of the 2020 Championship Boerewors competition.

Apart from the ultimate boerewors bragging rights, the esteemed title of 2020 Championship Boerewors winner, and the honour of having your winning boerewors sold in Shoprite and Checkers stores throughout South Africa, there are incredible prizes are up for grabs, with the grand prize being a Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4×4 6AT.

Entries close Friday, 19 June 2020. For more information or to enter visit www.championshipboerewors.co.za