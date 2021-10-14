Let Hope, Not Doubt, Shape South Africa’s Future #ThisIsUs WORLD FOOD DAY 16 OCTOBER

As we observe World Food Day on 16 October, KFC South Africa more than ever understands the challenge that child hunger presents in South Africa. After 12 years of running the Add Hope programme, KFC is still committed to playing its part in eradicating this crisis and invites every South African to let hope, not doubt, shape South Africa’s future.

World Food Day seeks to create awareness about the plight of poverty, hunger and food insecurity. An end to global hunger is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that are intended to be achieved by 2030. The South African National Income Dynamics Study -Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM) shows that child hunger has remained high with 1-in-7 households reporting that a child went hungry in April 2021. This crisis has been worsened by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in significant job losses and increased food prices.

Andra Nel, CSI Manager at KFC says, “The child hunger crisis in SA continues to have long-term effects and dealing with this crisis requires collaboration from the public and private sectors as well as civil society. That is why the KFC Add Hope initiative encourages customers to make their contribution, in addition to the donation that KFC makes every day, to combat food insecurity in SA.”

As a vulnerable population, undernourished children face the risk of developing stunted growth and chronic health conditions. Nutritious food helps children to function holistically by improving their physical and mental health, helping them to thrive in the classroom and playground. Food that is rich in vitamins and minerals contributes to the healthy development of children. This in turn limits their ability to realise their potential as a contributor to society in the future.

Dr. Marc Aguirre, Country Director & Regional Technical Advisor at HOPE worldwide South Africa adds, “According to Stats SA, 47% of the South African population are going hungry. That is more than 3 million children. Child malnutrition requires a multi-sectoral and a whole-society response. In fact, evidence suggests that that NGO and private sector have played a significant role in driving child food insecurity responses, especially during the subsequent lockdown measures for Covid-19”.

Every R2 counts

Through the Add Hope initiative,150 000 children have access to nutritious meals that will positively contribute to their development and reduce the risk of diseases. By donating R2, customers are making their contribution to changing the lives of children who are living below the poverty line.

“Add Hope is about more than just the two rands that customers donate to the cause. It is about a movement to stop child hunger in South Africa. KFC continues to be committed to contributing our donation and implementing the programme but the scale of the problem is so great, we cannot do it alone. This is where the R2 donations continue to make a meaningful difference.”

By donating R2 every time customers make an order, over 140 organisations across all 9 provinces are able to provide healthy meals to children. Through the Add Hope campaign, about 2,200 organisations have supplied nutritious meals over the past 12 years. Since the start of Add Hope, KFC and our customers have raised more than R811 million to date.

Where does the R2 go?

Many KFC customers have at least once wondered when asked if they want to Add Hope for R2, “Where does the R2 go?” In Gauteng, the answer is SOS Children’s Villages, HOPE worldwide South Africa, Joburg Child Welfare, Nigel Caring Community, Rays of Hope, Bona Lesedi Women and Child Care, The Love Trust, Hillbrow Home of Hope, Pretoria Sunrise Rotary Club, Giyani Primary School to name but a few. And the beneficiary list goes on to over 140 non-profit organisations across South Africa.

About Add Hope

Add Hope, a powerful initiative started in 2009 that sees KFC customers and staff unite in the fight against hunger, has now reached the milestone of feeding over 150 000 children around the country nutritious meals, every day, through supporting sustainable feeding programmes at a growing list of more than 140 beneficiary organisations. Add Hope raises money through customer donations added at the till or on the Add Hope website, as well as donating a percentage of KFC profits as its own Corporate Social Responsibility contribution. With every cent of customer’s R2 donations going towards feeding children, Add Hope has raised just over R811 million to date.