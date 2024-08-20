Lidia Dube – SA Hero

Lidia Dube from Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, is an exceptional community builder with a heart for children. Despite never experiencing motherhood herself, she has become a spiritual mother to thousands, a testament to the depth of her compassion. As her story tells her impact on society extends far beyond the borders of the Kranskop community.

Lidia is a community leader and counsellor. She spends quality time with everyone who comes to her with their issues. People come from far and wide, across mountains and plains, even from royal households. She has done pioneering work in various fields. Most remarkably, she planted the seeds for a youth restoration programme, which includes a bi-annual youth conference and the CYPSA restoration program. Both have grown tremendously over the years, offering a beacon of hope and changing the lives of thousands.

She discovered her calling in 1974 and invited young children to small youth services at the KwaSizabantu mission station in Kranskop. Since then, youth conferences have been held twice yearly at the mission station. At no charge between 3,000 and 6,000 mixed-race children attend twice a year. This year, the 50 Year anniversary of the youth conference was held from June 19 to 26, with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 23, celebrating the outstanding milestone with over 12,000 people attending. What Lidia started has grown into a sustainable program to guide young people who need assistance.

In 2009, her concern for children led her to reach out to young drug addicts living on the streets and those seeking shelter in cemeteries. By bringing them to the mission station, she was able to ensure that their needs were met. These young people came from broken homes and were struggling with a variety of issues. Through the care and help they received, they were able to overcome their addiction, repair relationships with their parents and communities, and find hope for their future. This led to the establishment of the CYPSA program (Concerned Young People of SA) under the leadership of Lidia. Her programme focuses on holistic spiritual restoration and support, while also working to raise awareness about addiction in schools. CYPSA has already reached numerous schools and provided free assistance, even extending its support across national borders. The CYPSA program has helped more than 20,000 young people since Lidia first took a step.

Many of those whose lives were chose to stay behind on the mission station and were provided with work in a range of farming and other projects that grew to great heights over the years. The growth and success of the CYPSA program, from its humble beginnings to its status as a transformative force in the community, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Lidia and her team.

It is a source of pride for the community and a beacon of hope for the future.

Read the full story in the Devoted magazine, special edition.