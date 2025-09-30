Life Itself- Review by Steuart Pennington

By Steuart Pennington

Google tells me that Fred R. Barnard in the 1920’s coined the phrase “A picture is worth a thousand words”. The book ‘LIFE ITSELF’ does just that, described as a ‘visual history of South Africa from colonialism to democracy, through iconic photography taken by many different photographers, using all manner of cameras, in both black and white, and in colour, from the mid-1800’s to the present day.’

As is typical of many readers I found myself skimming through the book to look at the pictures, but soon found they were of such decent quality and so interesting that I stopped on just about every one to read the accompanying text.

Many of the photographers, inspired by a love for the art, have also written their own fascinating books to give life to the story of their images. As the Morning Star reviews, ‘an outstanding study of how images have shaped narratives of identity, resistance, and power in South Africa.’ The book was authored by Simon A. Clarke based in the UK who writes “a photograph is an objective record of events, people and things. Yet, paradoxically, the person who takes the photograph inevitably leaves their own subjective mark on the moment captured, rendering the resulting image a reproduction of a personal point of view. This inescapable irony, a tantalizing phenomenon, is explored in this book.”

True, much of the text in the book reflects the ‘personal point of view’ of the photographer, but I found the book more than that. It was a reminder of our history, our diversity, our beauty, our energy, our resilience, our complications, our challenges, and our extraordinary reason for being.

‘LIFE ITSELF” is a special book, it’s like a history of South Africa being told through multiple lenses, by multiple lovers of the art of photography, with multiple and differing perspectives. I so enjoyed it.

Published by Reaktion Books Ltd www.reaktionbooks.co.uk

Available in SA through Blue Weaver marketing@blueweaver.co.za

ISBN 978 1 83639 042 8

Steuart Pennington www.sagoodnews.co.za