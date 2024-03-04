Limpopo’s entertainment stars align for educational upliftment

Meropa partners with Dr Winnie Mashaba to donate tablets to school

A partnership between award-winning gospel singer Dr Winnie Mashaba and Meropa Casino and Entertainment World, has seen 40 tablets worth R72 000, donated to top learners at Klaas Mothapo Secondary School.

“Winnie has been Meropa’s ambassador since 2023, so when she approached us with the need from these learners to enable them to study and achieve better marks in their matric exams, we were happy to help them be better prepared for university,” said Meropa Casino General Manager Sammy Mokhele. The tablets were donated to the 10 learners from Grade 9 to Grade 12.

Mashaba, who last year celebrated 25 years in the music industry with a glittering event at Meropa Casino, the Heartbeat of Limpopo, said she was happy to use her entertainment industry profile to drive support for the community. “Many of these learners are from impoverished backgrounds and the tablets are vital tools which will encourage their learning,” Mashaba said. Many of the subjects require a tablet to be used to download study materials.

“Meropa has supported five schools within Mankweng Circuit for the past three years, so the donation of tablets to Klaas Mothapo is a continuation of our drive to improve educational outcomes, which aligns with Sun International’s socio-economic development focus on education,” Mokhele said.

Follow Meropa for news updates:

Facebook: @MeropaCasino