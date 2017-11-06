Local Boy Made Good

Oswin Slade, is trying to make a difference in South Africa.

He is bringing international business to South Africa’s economy and donating to South African cricket.

It was 42 years ago when Oswin, disgusted by apartheid, left his Stellenbosch home, flew to Australia and tore up his South African passport. Now, many years later, Oswin will return to Cape Town on Monday November 6 to bring to the country some of the world’s most sophisticated communication devices.

“Democracy in South Africa is a wonderful thing and I am proud to see how my birth country has developed. For it to flourish, I believe it needs a solid economy and international trade,”said Oswin, Chief Executive of Australian telecommunications company UNICOM. “If by providing state-of-the-art communications devices, I can give back to the land of my birth, it will be a dream come true.”

Oswin is also looking forward to meeting his cousin cricketer Charl Langerveldt. As they share a common passion for cricket and in celebration of the reunion, Oswin will be handing over a donation of R10 000 to JP Duminy’s JP21 project for under 21 cricket, a project that underscores values of respect, kindness, transparency and integrity. This will take place at the Newlands Western Province Cricket Club.

Oswin said that when apartheid ended, it was too late for him to return to South Africa, “I have an Australian wife and kids and it just seemed too much to uproot them. Throughout the years, though, I always dreamed the day would come when I could help.”

During Oswin’s stay in South Africac, UNICOM will be participating in AfricaCom, the largest African telecoms, media and technology event, which attracts over 11,000 people and 400 exhibitors to Cape Town each year. The showcase will be held at the Cape Town convention centre on the 7th till the 9th November 2017. Three days of thought-provoking content and amazing technology.

