Local farmers supported through co-operative training

The newly established Emntla Koloni Farming Co-operative is among 30 local participants that benefited from a recent week-long training programme, aimed at supporting emerging farmers and promoting co-operative entrepreneurship and job creation in Noupoort.

Funded by Noupoort Wind Farm in collaboration with the National Development Agency (NDA), the training included participants from across the Umsobomvu Local Municipality. Among the group were 17 women, 13 men, 19 adults, and 13 youth, all of whom are active in the local farming sector.

“We remain dedicated to supporting and empowering the Noupoort community through initiatives that promote local economic development. This training equipped participants with key governance and compliance skills, encouraged collaboration, and helped lay the foundation for sustainable farming businesses,” stated Vanessa Fredericks, Economic Development Manager for Noupoort Wind Farm.

Designed to familiarise participants with requirements related to the NPO Act and Income Tax Act legislation, the training included hands-on sessions to help participants register for e-filing and submit annual returns online. The sessions also covered the fundamentals of co-operative governance and the legal responsibilities of running a compliant and functional co-operative.

Follow-up support for Emntla Koloni Co-operative is being provided by the NDA, SEDFA, the Department of Agriculture, and Business Ezone Ventures, ensuring that the knowledge gained during the programme continues to have a long-term impact.

Bongeka Stofile of Emntla Koloni Co-operative expressed appreciation, saying, “We’ve gained essential skills and knowledge from the training, which we’re committed to applying as we grow and manage our co-operative. We’re optimistic about the future and excited for what lies ahead.”

Support from the wind farm extended to daily meals, a training venue, internet data for online activities, and administrative assistance to ensure the smooth delivery of the sessions.