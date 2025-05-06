Local Healthcare Services enhanced through infrastructure support

Access to quality healthcare is important for every community. In recognition of this, five local health clinics in the NamaKhoi Local Municipality have received infrastructure support to help improve healthcare services for residents. This initiative, funded by Kangnas Wind Farm, is part of a broader Socio-Economic Development Programme that prioritises the health and well-being of the community through long-term, impactful support.

The wind farm provided resources that will directly impact both healthcare staff and patients. These include aircons, benches for waiting areas, filing cabinets to improve organisation, and compliant signage boards, which are a required component for clinics to comply with the Department’s ideal clinic standards.

“Many clinics have struggled to meet all the ideal clinic components, particularly in acquiring compliant signage. By stepping in to fill this gap, we’re not only helping the clinics move closer to compliance but also improving the overall experience for patients accessing health services,” explained Rouchet Daniels, Economic Development Manager for Kangnas Wind Farm.

The benefiting facilities included: Okiep Clinic; Max Shapiro Clinic, in Bergsig; Nababeep Community Health Centre; Concordia Clinic; and Martin De Pores Clinic, in Matjieskloof.

A formal handover of the signage boards was held late last year, attended by clinic representatives and officials from the Department of Health, while the handover date for the remainder of the resources is still to be determined.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the wind farm for their ongoing support. This support has improved the mental well-being of both our staff and healthcare users, strengthened community bonds, and fostered a culture of shared responsibility. This project has enhanced public health services and strengthened the partnership between the Department of Health and Kangnas Wind Farm, while building trust within our communities,” said Sr F. Saal, Health Area Manager, in Namakhoi.