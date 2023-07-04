Local Primary Schools celebrate Global Wind Day

To commemorate Global Wind Day, six top-performing learners from two primary schools, within the Noupoort area, participated in a guided and educational tour of the local wind farm. Hosted by Noupoort Wind Farm, the tour helped to raise awareness around the importance of clean power sources, to inspire and educate young minds about the importance of renewable energy.

The highlight of the day was the captivating presentation by Msindisi Mtengwane, a senior plant technician at the wind farm. Speaking with enthusiasm, Msindisi expertly engaged the learners from Ikhwezi Lokusa Primary School and Noupoort Combined School and took them on an unforgettable guided tour of the wind turbines, while explaining the concept of renewable energy generation.

“This experience provides an exceptional platform to empower and educate our local youth about the significance of clean and sustainable energy sources. By involving these learners, the event creates a meaningful impact and encourages the exploration of renewable energy career pathways,” stated Noupoort Economic Development Manager, Sandisiwe Mntonintshi.

Additionally, the learners had the chance to enter a writing competition, expressing how the wind farm has benefited their hometown. This competition forms part of an ongoing awareness programme, called ‘Clean Energy, Brighter Future’, which was launched in 2016 and continues to work alongside local schools to broaden their understanding and experience of clean, green energy, with an emphasis on wind power.

As a culmination of the event, the learners were treated to a wholesome meal prepared by a local woman-owned business.

NOTE*

GLOBAL WIND DAY (GWD) is celebrated during South Africa’s 2019 National Environment Month. During June, the South African government stimulates awareness of environmental issues and challenges all to become agents for change.

About Global Wind Day: GWD is a worldwide event that occurs annually on 15 June. It is a day for discovering wind, its power and the possibilities it holds to change our world. In more than 80 countries worldwide, wind farms are in operation, generating energy from a clean and renewable source.