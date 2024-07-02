Local Student Awarded Scholarship

Investing in Engineering futures and community development

Investing in education, particularly in engineering fields, is crucial for the growth and prosperity of rural communities in the Eastern Cape, where resources and opportunities are frequently scarce. It is for this reason that Cookhouse Wind Farm is funding Emihle Nzandza, a promising young student from Adelaide, as part of its scholarship programme, recognising the vital role such investments play in shaping both individual futures and community development.

Currently in his first year, pursuing Civil Engineering at the College of Cape Town, Emihle expressed his gratitude for the scholarship, stating, “This scholarship funding has made life easy for me because I don’t have to worry about tuition; I only have to focus on my studies.”

Since its inception eight years ago, the Cookhouse Wind Farm Scholarship programme has provided tertiary education funding to eight local youth living within a 50 km radius of the Wind Farm. With a steadfast focus on advancing human resource development in fields crucial for the country’s economy, the programme helps aspiring students like Emihle fulfill their dreams.

According to Lifa Baskiti, Community Liaison Officer for Cookhouse Wind Farm, “Many learners attending local high schools find themselves with few chances to access scholarships. That’s why our focus is on the learners in our beneficiary towns, ensuring they have ample opportunities without having to compete against learners from distant provinces. By directing our support locally, we aim to level the playing field and empower our community’s youth to pursue their educational aspirations with confidence.”

Emihle Nzandza’s dedication to his studies and his commitment to academic excellence exemplify the power of determination and perseverance in achieving one’s goals. As he embarks on this transformative journey, Emihle serves as an inspiration to other young people in his community.

Issued For: Cookhouse Wind Farm

Issued By: TM COMMUNICATIONS

socialmedia@tmcommunications.co.za