Local youth shine in international film

Placing a bright Hollywood spotlight on the awareness and integration of visually impaired people, local youth from Gqeberha were featured in an international film which premiered world-wide on Thursday, January 26.

The Light in my Eyes was filmed and produced by an international team and shares the experiences of youth with visual impairment from Egypt, Ghana, the Netherlands, the West Bank of the Palestinian Territories, Uganda, Botswana, and South Africa. The premiere of the film was simultaneously viewed in all seven countries, including the city of Gqeberha, where the red carpet was rolled out at Khanyisa School in KwaDwesi, for the stars of the show.

Khanyisa School 2022 matriculant Onenkosi Ndongeni, 20, said while being interviewed for the film was overwhelming initially, it was also amazing and the experience of a lifetime. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to be in a film? People should stop feeling sorry for us, and just support and accept us. My dream is to one day be the best clinical psychologist,” said Ndongeni.

The Light in my Eyes was directed by Mohanad Diab from Egypt and local film maker, Rafieka Davis, was responsible for the South African film work. “I learnt so much on this project about visually impaired people and their role in the community at large. I made a friend for life in Onenkosi and it was an honour to work with all the role-players,” said Davis.

The film was funded by the Netherlands-based organisation, Visio International. Visio International Programme Manager Els de Keijzer said the goal of the film was to portray the opportunities and challenges that children, youth and (young) adults with a visual impairment experience in different countries. “The message is: Participation is possible! People with a visual impairment especially convey that they want to be seen as everyone else, not as pathetic, but certainly not as a superhero either. They have similar desires, dreams and challenges in life, just like everyone else, with the difference that they have a visual impairment,” said De Keijzer.

Visio International and the filming crew partnered with the non-profit programme, Bona uBuntu, in South Africa. Bona uBuntu is a collaboration between various stakeholders aimed at improving the quality of education and integration of visually impaired people in the Eastern Cape.

Bona uBuntu Programme Coordinator Robyn Fick said it was an incredible experience for all involved to link up with people from other parts of the world. “It is important for visually impaired people to be included in all aspects of life. We thank all the stars of the show, their families and all our supporters and partners for making this film possible,” said Fick.

Capstone School Grade 8 learner Sienna Brits, 13, said the experience of being part of the film was inspiring to her as she met many other people, which encouraged her even more to one day travel the globe.

Khanyisa School Grade 10 learner Inganathi Xhaya, 16, said she plans to follow an acting career following the exciting experience of being in the film while Grade 9 learner Oyiso Labase, 16, wants to be an English lecturer. “We can do anything we set our minds to. Nothing is impossible,” said Xhaya.

Ends

For more information, contact Robyn Fick at coordinator@bonaubuntu.org

bonafilm1 Pictured during the premiere of an international awareness film about people with visual impairment were from left Shanice Human (Bona uBuntu Itinerant Teacher), Inganathi Xhaya, Onenkosi Ndongeni, Rafieka Davis (local film maker), Robyn Fick (Bona uBuntu Programme Coordinator) and in front were Sienna Brits and Oyiso Labase.