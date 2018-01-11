Looking After the Lonely Cat

Montego Pet Nutrition’s Click2Feed campaign raises 23 225 meals for animals in need

Johannesburg, 11 January 2018 – Montego Pet Nutrition has raised 23 225 nutritious meals through its sixth annual Click2Feed campaign, an initiative that will see just over four tons of dog and cat food donated to 30 various animal charities and welfare organisations this month.

In addition, the campaign raised 6 450 in cash donations, which accumulated to 3 225 extra Montego meals that will be donated.

The local premium pet food brand launched its sixth Click2Feed campaign on 4 December and encouraged South Africans to spare a click for animals in need throughout the month. By visiting the Montego Click2Feed website page and clicking on an animal charity of their choice, Montego pledged to donate a meal to the selected charity on the public’s behalf – it was that simple!

From the listed charities that benefitted from the initiative, Kitty and Puppy Haven, a sanctuary with the purpose of rescuing neglected, abused and abandoned animals, received the largest amount of support with 4 745 clicks. Montego will be delivering the donations to the benefiting charities during January 2018.

“The support that we received towards our Click2Feed campaign certainly didn’t disappoint. We accumulated the support needed to donate 23 225 meals to four-legged furry friends in need,” says Kelvin Westraat, Marketing Officer at Montego Pet Nutrition.

Montego proudly sponsors a number of animal welfare organisations and charities aimed at rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for vulnerable animals. The annual Click2Feed campaign will be returning for the seventh year in December 2018.