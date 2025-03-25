Lulalab Foundation, YES4YOUTH, and Afrika Tikkun launch Sense Fragrances Initiative to Empower unemployed women in South Africa

This Human Rights Day

SOS Children’s Villages advocates for the rights of children

Children have the right to parental and family care, or to appropriate alternative care when removed from their original family environment. They have a right to nutrition, shelter, health care and social services. With seven Children’s Villages and three Social Centres across eight provinces, SOS Children’s Villages advocates for children and young people.

When children grow up ‘alone,’ without the love and support of caregivers, they face a greater risk of discrimination, neglect, abuse, and abandonment. They are more likely to be deprived of opportunities to learn, mature and develop life skills, and so they find it more difficult to become contributing members of society. If they have their own children, they may be unable to adequately support their children’s development and so the harmful effects may be passed on to the next generation. Wider society also suffers, as a greater strain is placed on welfare and health systems.

A 2024 Situation Analysis report of children and adolescents found that:

Sixty-two percent (62%) of children experience multidimensional poverty, with higher rates in rural areas (88%) compared to urban areas (41%).

Malnutrition and food insecurity persist. Twenty-one percent (21%) of children under five receive a minimum acceptable diet, with a 5% prevalence of wasting and 29% of stunting among young children.

Among available data, 58% of children aged 5-16 experienced direct victimization of sexual abuse, 52% experienced indirect victimization. Twenty-five percent of children aged 5-16 experienced family violence, 18% experienced physical abuse, 13% experienced emotional abuse.

Prevention is key, however it sometimes fails. Another key solution is quality care, and then alternative care which is provided by organisations such as SOS Children’s Villages.

“Growing up in a stable and secure family with the support of a caregiver enables children to fulfil their potential. They develop basic life skills such as communication, cooperation, problem-solving and setting personal goals. They also build self-confidence, determination, and resilience. SOS caregivers ensure they attend school and take advantage of healthcare services. Children are also better able to develop social networks, which can be a source of support in everyday life. Ultimately, they have healthy relationships, find decent jobs and transform their communities for the better. This is The Care Effect that we stand for as an organisation,” says Lebo Phaweni, Head of Communications at SOS Children’s Villages in SA.”

As a community building initiative, the SOS Family Strengthening Programme builds resilience within families and capacitates them to better care for their children and themselves, so that total family breakdown is prevented. Each year, hundreds of families benefit from this empowerment programme.

Human Rights Month is a reminder of the ongoing work and investment needed to protect human rights for all, especially children. Support SOS Children’s Villages, www.sossouthafrica.org.za, or email info@sos.org.za.

About SOS Children’s Villages

SOS Children’s Villages is an independent, non-governmental organisation that advocates for the rights of South Africa’s marginalised children. We offer loving, family-like care for children and young people who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care. Established in 1984, SOS has eight Children’s Villages and three Social Centres across eight provinces.

Each year our Alternative Care, Family Strengthening and Youth Employability programmes provide life-changing support to children and families across the country.

The Alternative Care model comprises of four principles that include a mother (each child has a caring parent), brothers and sisters (the family ties grow naturally), a house (a secure place to grow up in) and a village (the SOS family is part of the community).

Our Family Strengthening Programme aims to enable children who are at risk of losing the care of their families to grow within a safe family environment. We work in co-operation with local authorities and other service providers to empower families and communities to effectively protect and care for their children.

For more information, go to https://www.sossouthafrica.org.za/

Contact: Seithuto Seakgwa | Seithuto.Seakgwa@sos.org.za