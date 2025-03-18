Lulalab Foundation, YES4YOUTH, and Afrika Tikkun launch Sense Fragrances Initiative to Empower unemployed women in South Africa

The Lulalab Foundation, in partnership with Yes4Youth and Afrika Tikkun, is proud to announce the launch of an initiative with Sense Fragrances, an entrepreneurial project aimed at empowering young, previously disadvantaged women across South Africa.

This initiative seeks to create sustainable employment opportunities, address youth unemployment, and stimulate economic growth in vulnerable communities.

In response to South Africa’s alarmingly high unemployment rates and widespread poverty, this initiative offers young women a unique opportunity to achieve financial independence and self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship.

By providing comprehensive training, support, and resources, the initiative enables participants to market and sell a variety of fragrances and cosmetics within their local communities.

“The formal job market is shrinking, with fewer opportunities available. Corporates cannot absorb the large number of unemployed individuals, which is why we must think creatively and provide alternative, sustainable employment solutions for young people,” said Errol Freeman, CEO of the Lulalab Foundation.

Freeman continued, “Business doesn’t create jobs; consumers do. To create lasting employment, we need to meet consumers where they are. The fragrance industry is a progressive sector that offers earning potential, but upfront capital has traditionally been a major barrier to entry.”

The Sense Fragrances initiative directly addresses this challenge by offering a start-up programme supported by a basic stipend, provided through a collaboration with Yes4Youth and Afrika Tikkun. This stipend helps participants purchase products at a discounted rate, giving them the necessary resources to begin their entrepreneurial journey.

“We’re giving these women the tools they need to succeed in the fragrance industry,” said Freeman. “Our programme will roll out to 200 participants over the next 12 months, with the first 20 participants already in the field. We are eager to see how this programme will transform the lives of these young women.”

To ensure long-term success, the Lulalab Foundation has integrated a robust data-driven system into the initiative, leveraging advanced AI tools to collect insights on participants’ socioeconomic backgrounds, cultural contexts, and psychosocial challenges. This data will guide the mentorship programme, pairing participants with social workers who offer continuous guidance, support, and mentorship.

Freeman emphasized, “We know that sustainable success requires ongoing support. That’s why we will offer mentorship, sales tracking, and post-training assistance. Our goal is to equip these young women with the skills, resources, and guidance they need to not only succeed today but to build a sustainable future for themselves and their communities.”

This collaboration brings together a diverse set of expertise and resources, aiming to create long-term, impactful employment opportunities for young women in South Africa. The initiative not only drives economic growth but also fosters social progress in under-resourced communities. Supported by private-sector partnerships and government co-funding for stipend assistance, and is a powerful example of how collaboration can address critical challenges like youth unemployment, poverty, and economic inequality.