09
Dec

Madikwe Guide Voted One of the Top 3 Specialist Guides in the World

Jonny Motsieloa, a Senior Field Guide at Mosetlha Bush Camp & Eco Lodge in Madikwe Game Reserve, has recently been voted one of the world’s top Specialist Guides in the world at the Wanderlust World Travel Awards. Jonny grew up in the area on a local farm and started working in the reserve as a security guard in 1992 until his potential was spotted and he was selected to attend the Mafisa Guide Training Programme run by Mosetlha owner, Chris Lucas.  The rest, as they say, is history!

 

Full press release:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/gwnpwutjac1zuig/Madikwe%20Guide%20Recognised%20at%20Wanderlust%20Travel%20Awards.docx?dl=0

