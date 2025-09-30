Maharishi Invincibility Institute: Breaking Educational Barriers Over Breakfast – By Tshidiso Masopha

By: Tshidiso Masopha

Attaining a tertiary education is a luxury that most South Africans simply aren’t afforded. It’s estimated that roughly 15% of matriculants have access to a post-school qualification. Of those, only 6% will get to wear the proverbial gown and cap.

The Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII) has lofty ambitions to address this issue. Aspiring scholars can study towards specialised qualifications for just R200 P/M. Over 19,000 South Africans have launched careers in various sectors including security services, business management, consulting, and cybersecurity.

Dr. Taddy Blecher, MII CEO, shed light on the successes and challenges the institute has experienced. Acquiring the 45 Main Street building was a 3-year battle, with TUT and Wits University in the race to secure this prized piece of real estate. Participants were in delightful disbelief to learn that Anglo American practically donated the property to Maharishi, invoicing them just R2.30 to seal the deal and strive towards changing lives. “I thought they’d made a mistake!” said Dr. Blecher over a chorus of chuckles.

Since its inception in 2007, MII has won 34 local and international awards. 95% of students have been placed in jobs that have generated north of R1.72b in combined earnings, ultimately supporting approximately 150,000 family members. It comes as no surprise that Stanford University considers MII as one of the twelve best schools in the world. They may attribute this to their holistic approach to education, having incorporated meditation sessions in the students’ daily schedule. Nutritious plant-based meals are also provided to students to make sure the only hunger at MII is for learning.

Sachin Mothilal is a new addition to the MII team. He’s helping to realise the institute’s ambition to help students *earn while they learn*. 225+ students are on the payroll while chasing their passions. “I’ve got years and years of experience in the call centre industry. Giving learners work experience and paying them for it will fast-track their career progress,” says Mothilal.

It’s not just finances that keep aspiring students from bagging those qualifications. Many South Africans, particularly young women, don’t have the support structure to care for their children while they pursue an education. Maharishi offers Consciousness-Based Education (CBE) with Montessori education principles to children from 18 Months to 6 years old. Maharishi also has a High School offering that is led by experienced principal Johreen Patel. Maharishi Invincibility School (MIS) is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities while covering a broad spectrum of subjects.

“The hope is that JHB can become an education hub for Africa,” says Dr. Blecher, citing the open campuses of prestigious tertiary institutes such as Oxford and Cambridge as inspiration. This brekkie served up more than coffee and croissants – it also dished out inspiration for our education sector’s next chapter.