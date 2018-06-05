Make a difference on World Environment Day

The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) would like you to contribute towards saving our planet by being part of the worldwide movement taking place today, June 05, as well as for the rest of the month of June.

World Environment Day is the United Nation’s most significant day of the year for encouraging worldwide awareness and action regarding the preservation of our environment. Every year, over 140 countries, as well as hundreds of green awareness campaigns and organizations including TGRC come together to celebrate this significant day concerning our environment.

This year’s theme for World Environment Day is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ and invites more people and countries to consider making changes in their everyday lives to help reduce the heavy pollution of plastic in order to benefit our environment.