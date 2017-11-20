Make Your Training Contribute Towards Positive Change

#Whatif your training creates a different life for someone?

Johannesburg, 9 November 2017:

Different.org, a crowdfunding philanthropy platform, is empowering South Africa’s sporting community to make their training and races contribute towards positive change in our country. Their current #Whatif campaign rewards physical exercise with monetary allocations towards five prominent local non-profits. Those visionary organisations who dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to carrying out truly life changing work in communities across the country.

Simply registering as an Activist on the Different.org portal ensures that R100 gets instantly allocated to a charity of choice. For an ordinary morning run or ride, an Activist has the potential to get up to R800 allocated to a Non Profit. It’s really that easy – and exciting.

Who benefits

The five non-profits are HospiceWits, Cotlands, Wildlands, Rhiza Babuyile and Rays of Hope – and each of these organisations have a great track record of making a positive impact in the respective communities that they serve.

All the allocated money goes to the non-profit – there are no fees, charges or hidden costs, which is pretty unique in the crowdfunding world. This really is all about showing that people can make a difference without it costing them anything.

Says Ryan Sobey, Head of Operations at Different.org: “All our funding comes from Different Life which offers life insurance with a difference using a unique online platform. Not only is insurance made simple, inexpensive, effective, but Different Life cover makes you an instant philanthropist. It’s insurance with a feel good factor that sees every client partake in the Different Donation programme. The first monthly payment – and the first payment every year – becomes a Different Donation, allocated to a good cause of choice through Different.org. But you do not have to be a Different Life client to help allocate Different.org’s funds. Anyone can register.”

A hero’s kick start

Those wanting to become Activists can register on the Different.org crowd funding platform and by doing this, register their support for a particular organisation that stands to benefit from their training. Activists then have the option of participating in various #Whatif challenges where they run, ride or swim pre-set distances, all the while having the option of tracking their activity via the Strava app. In so doing they know they are directly impacting an organisation they care about.

Activists share their Strava data in each challenge, proving their participation and also inspiring their friends and family to participate and join the movement, thereby raising even more money for the non-profits.

Learn more

To learn more about how to become a #Whatif Activist, visit: www.different.org/hero-kickstart to access a digital toolbox of tutorials and videos which contain all you need to know about:

How to become an activist

Completing #Whatif challenges

Using video to inspire your donors

Asking (nicely) for donations

Five tips to fund your project

Giving great feedback to your donors

“Make sure you check out our website’s blog. It is a source of inspiration to many, detailing the personal stories of quiet heroes, those who have exerted both small and enormous physical effort to raise funds through their sporting activities. It shines a light on the heart-warming work of the various non-profits supported by Different.org and even provides training tips for sporting enthusiasts” concludes Sobey.

Use your training to make difference. To sign up as an Activist go to www.different.org

About Different.Org

For more information, visit us at www.different.org or follow us on Twitter @DifferentOrg on Instagram @differentorg and on www.facebook.com/different.org

Click here to view the ‘How to become an activist video’.

Contact

For editorial and press queries, please contact Jacqueline Wijtenburg, Twiga Communications, jacqueline@twigacommunications.co.za or 011 024 3986 or 074 870 9608