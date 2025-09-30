Making a difference in the lives of families – By Yolanda du Toit

By: Yolanda du Toit

Suné Scholtz is an educational psychologist (PhD 2022) with a practice at the Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton. She is one of the few individuals in South Africa specializing in animal-assisted therapy. “I always wanted to help children. I studied foundation phase education in Potchefstroom, did my honours degree in educational psychology, and did my master’s at the University of Pretoria.” Her master’s degree study was about animal therapy. Her parents gave her a Maltese/Yorkshire Terrier cross, a Morkie, as a gift in 2006. “She learned quickly and was very attuned to people’s emotions. The unbelievable impact Morkie had on children in my practice was the beginning of many years of working closely and building a strong bond.”

Suné did her master’s degree in educational psychology and animal-assisted therapy in a South African context. After that, she earned her doctorate (PhD) and worked with Morkie. She would work with Morkie to communicate with the children. She would ask questions through Morkie with positive results. Morkie helped to establish a trusting relationship between Suné and the child because the child would trust Morkie. Morkie passed away in 2022, but she already started to teach her new therapy dog, Mzansi.

The presence of a therapy dog helps to calm the child, lowers blood pressure, and heartbeat. It creates a situation where you can only be yourself, feel safe, laugh, and play. These interactions help to increase self-esteem and problem-solving. Emotionally, it helps with self-acceptance, to build self-esteem, and helps you feel special and safe. She accepts you just because you are you. Laughing and playing are huge building blocks in therapy. “Play is universal for both people and animals. You only play when you feel safe, and it is important for both to feel safe. Ï can achieve so much more with children when working with Mzansi. The reward for them working with her is so much greater than simply giving up. They will change their behaviour and be willing to try, so we address social interaction as well.”

The definition of animal-assisted therapy is goal-oriented to incorporate trained animals, in Sune’s instance, a dog, by a professional. The therapy focuses on the client with therapeutic goals – social, emotional, and increasing physical wellness. It is planned, with goals in mind, and addresses therapeutic themes. The difference between animal-assisted therapy and animal-assisted activities is a blurred line. The latter includes visits to facilities, such as a hospital, by people who aren’t always professionally trained, along with their pets. Although it is therapeutic, it is not therapy. But there is a place for both in society.

Mzansi is incorporated in therapy and mostly play therapy, where situations are projected onto her. “The child reacts by opening up or being in a position to help and not be the one needing help. Mzansi adapts her behaviour according to the child’s emotions. She isn’t always actively involved, but creates an atmosphere where the child can feel safe. Children trust more easily because of Mzansi. They participate, and it is easier to build a relationship with them. She has a bed in my office where she can retreat if she feels tired or overwhelmed.”

Älthough animal-assisted therapy is a new field in South Africa, Sune’s love and passion for kids and pets is the ideal combination where together with Mzansi they make a difference in the lives of families.