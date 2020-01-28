When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed ― Maya Angelou

Some people witness the hardship of others and become numb to it, while others rise to fight for the less fortunate. They are the champions of society who give back, despite their own hardship. Mama Dawn Irons, founder of the Ubombo Children’s Care Village based in Jozini is one such hero who provides a safe and nurturing environment for foundlings and orphans affected by the AIDS endemic. At Ubombo Children’s Care Village, these youngsters have found a place to call home, and Mama Dawn is determined, no matter the obstacles, to protect them, providing them with a place where they can experience love, friendship, safety, and joy.

The centre also accommodates aftercare supervision for local school-going children and assists them with their homework and education. Mama Dawn provides community members of all ages and the children in her care with a variety of activities that they are encouraged to participate in, teaching them pottery, art, gardening, and baking. Her goal is to see them implement these skills to generate an income

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2004. Over the years the project has hosted 397 training sessions with over 2182 beneficiaries. Teaching and guiding strong females (lovingly called ‘Mamas’ due to their standing in their neighborhoods in communities all over the country, in order to build their skills and sustain and improve their own community projects. Only the most committed are enrolled and these include women looking after orphans, the elderly and those suffering from HIV/Aids.