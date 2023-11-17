Mamelodi High School gets a Vibrant R1.5m Makeover

PPG’s New Paint for a New Start Initiative

Transforms Mamelodi High School with Vibrant R1.5m Makeover

Global paints and coatings company PPG has completed a R1.5-million refurbishment at Mamelodi High School (Pretoria). The vibrant makeover is a New Paint for a New Start initiative, and part of PPG’s COLOURFUL COMMUNITIES® programme. Globally the company dedicated June – August to beautifying schools around the world, using research-based colours and PPG colour expertise, to help students thrive. Mamelodi High School is one of 27 needy schools to be given a transformative facelift in 2023.

The local project brought together more than 80 South African volunteers, including PPG employees, customers, suppliers and school teachers, to help paint Mamelodi High with products from a number of local PPG business units. The massive undertaking included refurbishing more than 10 school buildings, which included 33 classrooms, railings, road markings, curbs, parking bays, signage and more. Over 4 500L of Prominent Paints and PPG paints and coatings were used in the refurbishment.

The most memorable feature of the project is an 88m2 mural painted in the school’s central quad. The vibrant multi-dimensional work of art is intended to inspire learners with meaningful imagery. The three cornerstones of a Mamelodi High School education include academics, sport and culture. These pillars are creatively represented in the artwork, while “Forward in Faith, the school motto, encourages resilience.

Commenting on the company’s approach to supporting local communities, PPG Sales Director, Protective & Marine Coatings, Africa, Danie du Preez says, “As a company PPG has a strong sense of social accountability. We help people through our community engagement efforts, and improving educational facilities in the markets where we operate, is just one of our focus areas. In a country where the education system leaves many children behind, due to poorly maintained school buildings and crumbling infrastructure, the need for school refurbishments, through public-private partnerships, could not be more urgent.”

Global research1 indicates that painting with colours intended to enhance learning can increase engagement which is linked to stronger academic performance. Most PPG transformation projects used a single global palette2 developed by the company’s colour experts and at Mamelodi colours selected foster academic learning for 14-to-18-year-olds.

Mamelodi High School principal, Mogo Selahle says, “We are indebted to PPG for selecting our school. Support like this illuminates the path of learning. It will inspire our students to dream, create and thrive. Our school is the heart of our community. This investment will help us produce well-rounded, contributing members of society.”