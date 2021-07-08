Mandela Day 2021 – We Need Your Help More Than Ever

The Covid-19 pandemic has been the biggest challenge, world-wide in living memory. Childline Gauteng has been privileged to serve vulnerable communities in all our programmes throughout the past financial year:

– The Help Line answered 246 231 calls;

– 7 133 counselling services were provided to 1 657 children and families;

– 81 children placed in emergency care in the Sunlight Safe House and 90 foster children;

– 3 706 youth served in the Childline Tshwane NACOSA and Telkom Foundation projects;

– 19 training sessions reaching 175 staff and youth in our development programme.

During the pandemic the 55% increase in calls to our Help Line when compared to the same period last year, confirms the great need for our responsive service which include, namely: psycho-social support; information dissemination regarding COVID-19; the alleviation of hunger and poverty; protection services for children and women; and, a caring response to children’s fears during this disaster.

The role of the donor and the Not for Profit Sector play an integral part in addressing the serious challenges South Africa is facing today. Through responsive investment into the communities that we serve, we trust that we will collectively overcome this traumatic time and a new South Africa will emerge from the lessons learned during COVID-19 where: compassion; equality, dignity, and life is assured; a reduction of gross economic inequality; increased services, and support for vulnerable people; and a restoration of pride in our country and our people working together to build a great nation demonstrating our African Humanity

How you can help:

Financial Donations: Donate via this link: https://www.payfast.co.za/donate/go/childlinegauteng or by means of EFT: Bank Account: Childline Gauteng | Bank: First National Bank| Branch: Parktown| Branch Code: 250 455 |Account Number: 503 900 338 23 | Type of Account: Cheque |SWIFT (International Transfers): FIRNZAJJ Donations of Goods in Kind: Goods in Kind is one way to donate items to assist the communities that we serve; and will convert to a cost saving against our budget. Wish list attached. Online Training: Volunteer your time with providing training to our staff. (Basic computer skills, workplace etiquette, first aid, advanced M&E, Microsoft Excel)

We sincerely thank you for the consideration to make a meaningful difference. Should you require more information regarding any aspect of our work, please contact us.

Wish List