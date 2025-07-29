Mandela Day Career Day Expo 2025

Aero-defence industry experts ignite STEM Futures at the Mandela Day Career Expo

Empowering Communities Through Innovation

JOHANNESBURG, July 2025 – On Mandela Day, 450 young South Africans gathered at the Axis Aviation Hangar at Lanseria International Airport (HLA) for the annual Nelson Mandela Day Career Expo. Learners were exposed to exciting careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, critical sectors driving innovation, but too often missing from mainstream career conversations.

Established in 2024, this strategic alliance welcomed 300 learners at its inaugural event. This year, Saab Grintek Defence took the lead, with the partnership further strengthened by Axis Aviation, whose sponsorship brought valuable expertise in aircraft management and premium flight services.

“South Africa continues to face a critical shortage of specialised technical skills, particularly in areas such as software, systems engineering, defence technology, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI),” says Brenda Talazo, Vice President of Human Resources and Business Enablement at Saab Grintek Defence. “Part of the challenge lies in creating early awareness among young people about the vast career opportunities available in high-tech sectors that support national defence and innovation—fields that are often overlooked in traditional career conversations.”

“This expo embodies our commitment to nurturing talent for technological and economic progress.” She adds.

The expo featured interactive, multimedia sessions highlighting underrepresented fields like defence tech and civil security, guiding youth to high-skill paths.

“The collaboration is sealing knowledge and skills gaps via early exposure, access, and industry alignment,” shares Nomasiko Paarehwa, Public Relations and Communications Manager at Lanseria International Airport. “Mentorship, training, and awareness equip young trailblazers for future challenges. Though early, this synergy sparks change and long-term value.”

As dreams align, this expo serves as a launchpad, inspiring action for a diverse and skilled innovative future, Whether budding engineers, defence innovators, or pilots, the skies beckon. These partners are designing the ascent, one expo at a time.