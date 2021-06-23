‘Mandela Month’ Announcement

NELSON MANDELA INTERNATIONAL DAY 2021

THE RULE OF LAW AND FOOD FOR ALL

For Nelson Mandela International Day 2021, the focus will be on two critical intersecting challenges being faced by South Africa and many other countries – food insecurity and cultures of lawlessness. Covid-19 has deepened patterns of poverty and inequality. The numbers of people going hungry are growing. Social cohesion is under severe strain. Evidence of diminishing respect for ‘the rule of law’ is apparent everywhere.

Several questions and lines of enquiry press for attention. What does ‘the rule of law’ mean for those who are starving? What does it mean to someone unable to put food on the family table due to the failures of societal systems and structures? What is the basis for social bonding in contexts where constitutions and laws do not match the lived reality of the great majority? Is the achievement of food security for all imaginable without the rule of law?

Mandela Day 2021

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is inviting everyone to join us on 18 July as we honour Madiba’s birthday by contributing to meeting the immediate needs of the most vulnerable communities.

While the Mandela Day call to action remains a general call to reach out to those in need, this year, our focus will be on the challenge of food security. Before Covid-19, the statistics showed us that one in four six-year-olds in South Africa suffered from stunting due to malnutrition. The ravages of the pandemic will surely worsen this devastating reality. By harnessing our Each1Feed1 programme to Mandela Day and developing the 4Cans4MandelaDay campaign, we aim to ensure that basic foodstuffs reach the most vulnerable communities this July. In the longer term, we are committed to using our research and advocacy capacity to address the systemic issues which cause food insecurity in our country. We believe that getting this right is fundamental to social cohesion and respect for the rule of law.

Each 1 Feed 1

On Mandela Day, this year, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will be at the Ikageng Itereleng Aids Ministry, a social welfare centre in Soweto, Johannesburg for another Each 1 Feed 1 distribution.

Each 1 Feed 1 is a food distribution network championed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation that was started at the beginning of the lockdown to support families who have been worst affected by the challenge of food insecurity. Beneficiaries have included child-headed households, orphaned families, the elderly, people who are informally employed in the ECD workforce as well as people living with disabilities. The food pack has historically been robust and nutritious, capable of supporting a family of five for at least a month.

The public is encouraged to emulate the campaign in their own ways to ensure that everyone has access to food this Mandela Day. Otherwise, we are inviting the public to donate to the campaign via our GivenGain platform or by contributing to the Each 1 Feed 1 #4Cans4MandelaDay call to action.

#4Cans4Mandela Day

Over Mandela Month, July 2021, the public is encouraged to contribute to the Each 1 Feed 1 food distribution network by donating non-perishable food items at all participating malls for Mandela Day. All participating malls will have clearly marked signage and a Mandela Day representative at the collection point where people can drop off their donations. These will be supplied to the Each 1 Feed 1 food network for donation at our next distribution.

Mandela Day ForGood Network

Lastly, the public is encouraged to register on the Mandela Day Global Network on our ForGood platform. Here, you will find pre-vetted NGOs looking for volunteers this Mandela Month to safely donate time, skills, and resources. The ForGood platform is also an excellent portal to find ‘microvolunteering’ opportunities from the convenience and safety of home.

