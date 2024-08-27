ManpowerGroup South Africa and Maharishi Invincibility Institute Mark 10th Anniversary of Transformative Partnership

[Johannesburg, SA – 21 August 2024]: ManpowerGroup South Africa and the Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII) proudly celebrate the 10th anniversary of a transformative partnership that has empowered South Africa’s youth through education and employment opportunities. This collaboration showcases the powerful impact that corporate-NPO partnerships can have in driving meaningful and lasting change.

Since 2014, ManpowerGroup South Africa has deepened its commitment to transformation by contributing 25% of its annual profits to the Imvula Education Empowerment Fund, established by MII. This strategic initiative aligns with ManpowerGroup’s dedication to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) and reflects the company’s belief in the power of partnerships to foster positive social change.

The Imvula Fund, through all of its partnerships, has more than doubled MII’s capacity to provide critical skills training and secure sustainable employment for graduates. Imvula’s beneficiaries, who are 100% black South Africans—62% of whom are female—have received comprehensive support, including education, training, accredited qualifications, and job placements, making a significant contribution to the South African economy.

Dr. Taddy Blecher, CEO of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, remarked, “Manpower is truly a unique company. This uniqueness is both global and local. We see it in every interaction with them, the care and thoughtfulness with which they think about how to leverage business as a genuine force for good. They are exemplary.”

MII’s holistic training programs focus on critical scarce skills, complemented by the essential skills needed to address workforce shortages in South Africa. The institute’s innovative educational model has earned international acclaim, including recognition by Stanford University as one of the twelve most innovative schools globally. By cultivating a peaceful learning environment and unlocking students’ full potential, MII has established itself as a leader in youth development and workforce readiness.

Lyndy van den Barselaar, Managing Director at ManpowerGroup South Africa, added, “At ManpowerGroup, we believe that ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’ is not just a slogan; it’s our way of conducting business. Our partnership with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute and the Imvula Education Empowerment Fund exemplifies the powerful outcomes that can be achieved when corporates and non-profits work hand in hand to drive meaningful transformation.”

Lenah Maluleke, a 2021 graduate, who has successfully transitioned into the workforce through ManpowerGroup’s placement efforts, reflects on the impact of the partnership: “Thanks to the partnership between MII and ManpowerGroup, I have been able to transform my career and life. I started at ManpowerGroup as a receptionist and have since grown into my role as a Right Management Administrator. The supportive environment here fuels my passion for growth and encourages me to excel, which is why I’m now studying towards my honours degree. The foundation laid by this partnership has not only provided me with financial support but also a clear career path, opening doors I never imagined possible. I will be forever grateful for the positive change this collaboration has fostered in my life.”

As we celebrate this milestone, ManpowerGroup South Africa and MII look forward to continuing their impactful partnership. Together, they remain committed to shaping a future where every individual, regardless of background, has the opportunity to thrive and make meaningful contributions to the workforce.