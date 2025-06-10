Marriott International and Rise Against Hunger Unite to Pack Over 65 000 Meals for Vulnerable Children on World Hunger Day

In response to South Africa’s growing food insecurity crisis, Marriott International joined forces with non-profit organization Rise Against Hunger Africa this World Hunger Day to pack 65 238 nutritious meals, benefiting thousands of children who rely on meals provided at Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres.

More than 230 volunteers from 19 hotels in Marriott International’s South African portfolio took part in the large-scale meal-packing initiative across Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban, assembling meals made up of rice, soy protein, dehydrated vegetables, and a blend of essential vitamins and minerals. Participating hotels also donated 36 050 meals to the initiative. These meals will be distributed to ECD centres and vulnerable communities as part of Rise Against Hunger Africa’s ECD Connect programme, which links early childhood nutrition with access to education.

“At Marriott, serving our world is more than a value—it’s a responsibility. We know that when children receive the right nutrition early in life, it sets the foundation for their future. By supporting Rise Against Hunger’s work with Early Childhood Development centres, we’re helping create healthier, more hopeful futures—one meal at a time,” says Natalie Botha, spokesperson for Marriott’s Southern Africa Business Council.

Now in its second year, this collaboration has grown in impact, with last year’s initiative resulting in 47 000 meals packed and 21 500 meals donated. This year’s increased goal reflects the urgency of the moment: 23 percent of children in South Africa are classified as children living in severe child food poverty and are at risk of life-threatening malnutrition and related health complications, according to a UNICEF report.

The initiative is driven by the belief that “It Starts with a Meal”—a theme echoed by Rise Against Hunger Africa’s work. By ensuring children receive nutritious food in their formative years, the programme gives them a greater chance of developing both physically and mentally, breaking the cycle of poverty and setting them on track for a brighter future.

Employees from hotel brands including Protea Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, Autograph Collection and Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott contributed their time and energy to the effort.

This initiative forms part of Marriott’s broader global commitment to sustainability and community impact, supporting local efforts that aim to tackle food insecurity and promote food systems that leave no one behind.