Massmart and HOPE worldwide SA celebrate 10-year partnership in lead-up to National Children’s Day

On the 3rd of November, Massmart celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its partnership with HOPE worldwide SA. Massmart has supported Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centres in South Africa through HOPE worldwide SA since 2012 and through this long-standing partnership, approximately 700 ECD Centres – caring for over 43 000 learners – have received support, enabling them to provide quality education in a safe learning environment and meet the Department of Basic Education’s requirements for funding support.

“Food security and early childhood development are two social issues Massmart is focused on and through HOPE Worldwide SA, we are able to play a part in both of these areas,” says Charlene Louw, CSI and B-BBEE Manager at Massmart. “The partnership has enabled us to make a positive impact in the communities our stores serve.”

Some of the most significant work delivered through the partnership this year has taken place in Kwazulu-Natal. Two examples of recent revamp projects in the province are the House-Kids Edu-care centre in Embokodwini and the Lethokuhle Pre-School ECD centre, both of which were fully revamped after suffering damage during the floods in April. These two ECD Centres serve over 270 children daily, providing them with stimulating programs, education, and nutrition. Through these improvements to the standards of hygiene, nutrition, and safety in the facility, they now qualify for registration, and are eligible to apply for a government subsidy which will assist with their long-term sustainability.

Speaking about early childhood development, Gloria Nkosi, Deputy Country Director at HOPE worldwide SA says: “Research continues to show that early childhood development lays the foundation for lifelong learning, behaviour, and health. As a result, our programmes are focused on the first six years of a young and vulnerable child’s life, to ensure they get the best possible start in life.”

Massmart’s total contribution to HOPE worldwide SA for 2022 is helping to provide support to 319 ECD Centers across the country. “HOPE worldwide SA do incredible work in the formative years of children, which is a critical stage for their long-term development. We are humbled to be one of the partners associated with the impactful work they do,” concludes Louw.

