Massmart applauds CSI partners for embracing Mandela Day spirit all year round

As South Africans from all walks of life commemorate Mandela Day through volunteering in their communities and gestures of goodwill, retail group Massmart would like to acknowledge the dedication of the organisations who make it their mission to make a difference in the lives of others, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We would especially like to pay tribute to the wonderful work of the passionate professionals at the NGO’s with whom we partner.

HOPE worldwide South Africa – Under the leadership of Dr. Marc Aguirre, HOPE worldwide South Africa’s mission is to “transform the lives of young and vulnerable children, their families and communities through compassion, collaboration and capacity,” which they do by supporting a comprehensive network of early childhood development centres (preschools) across the country.

Food Forward SA – Led by Andy Du Plessis, Food Forward SA is South Africa’s largest food distribution organisation, alleviating hunger through their Foodbanking model that supports a range of beneficiaries including, amongst others, community kitchens, orphanages and aged care facilities.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation – Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman and his team at The Gift of the Givers Foundation, Africa’s largest disaster response non-governmental organisation, have developed a fantastic reputation as the first responders on the ground when disaster strikes, providing relief to communities when it is most needed.

We are humbled by your humanity and fortitude. Thank you!