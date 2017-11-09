BACKGROUND:

The Matric class of 2017 at Moses Mnisi High School, in Acornhoek village (Mpumalanga), have been studying round-the-clock in preparation for their final exams, which begun two weeks ago and end on November 29th.

Despite it being located in one of Mpumalanga’s poorest rural communities, the school has maintained a stellar record for achieving a 100% pass rate since 2005!

How do they do this?

For two months leading up to final exams, all 150 students camp out at the school, studying intensively in groups and working on past papers throughout the night. They sleep on the classroom floors, bathrooms and school hall. There are no shower facilities and they’ve had to make do with just one basic meal per day.

These kids — many of them orphaned — are resilient, self-motivated and dedicated to rising above their circumstances! I think this is a story worth sharing with South Africa, and it may very well grab the attention of sponsors and donors who can help.

Vivian Makhubele: 0726407526

Hannah : 072 482 5412