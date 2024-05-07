Mbewu is Taking Strides to Change The Social Entrepreneurship Landscape – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

The Mbewu Program has long been committed to empowering marginalized communities. Mbewu, which means ‘seed’, was founded by Barloworld – one of the largest logistics companies. The project aims to provide seed funding to social projects over a maximum period of three years.

Social enterprises address the many issues we have as a nation. What’s more, they make a significant contribution to our economy. According to recent research, social enterprises will be responsible for over 5,5 million jobs by 2030.

Barloworld teamed up with Trialogue to help companies make meaningful contributions to these socially driven corporations.

One such beneficiary of Barloworld’s Mbewu programme is prosthetist and orthotist Ncedo Ludada. He founded the social enterprise Ludada and Associates Orthopaedic Services (LAOS). He changes lives by restoring independence to people living with physical impairments. The company is based in Mtata, Eastern Cape, and recently opened another branch in Gqeberha. They focus on the manufacturing of assistive devices such as wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, and other supporting aids. LAOS also has ambitions of providing affordable orthotic and prosthetic rehabilitation services.

“With no business knowledge, you need people who have done it before. Meeting like-minded people who are doing social things while making money became the business model that hit home. At the end of the day, it’s a double payment when you’re making money and you’re making change,” says Ludada.

Central to the programme’s mission is the empowerment of entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on advancing the economic sustainability and transformation agenda, especially for women. By championing entrepreneurship, Barloworld Mbewu aims to catalyse tangible social impact while fostering inclusive growth and development.

Unlike regular enterprises that seek to take advantage of gaps in the market, social enterprises are motivated by the desire for social change. They combine the interests of people and the environment with shareholder gain and invest profits in social programmes.

“The South African government is prioritising social entrepreneurship as a long-term development strategy. Considering how powerful entrepreneurship opportunities can be, particularly for youth and women, we want to demystify the concept of social enterprise and empower companies to harness their potential for transformative change with practical guidance on how businesses can effectively support and collaborate with social enterprises,” enthuses Trialogue MD Nick Rockey.

Through this programme, Barloworld and Trialogue will change the lives of millions by building valuable relationships between corporates and social entrepreneurs. This seed may just be what our country needs to grow.