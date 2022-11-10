Media invite: SAICA bolsters economic recovery at its Difference Makers conference in Durban

Speakers will include Professor Bonang Mohale; Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Professor of Practice in the Johannesburg Business School College of Business and Economics, and Chairman of the Bidvest Group Limited; Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chairman of The Gift of the Givers; Cynthia Stimpel, Executive Director of Whistleblower House; and Stephen Koseff, Former CEO of the Investec Group amongst others. The full programme can be found here.

Media is invited to the one-day conference as follows:

Date: 14 November 2022

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

Venue: Durban International Conventional Centre

OR

Attend via webcast and contact kgauhelod@saica.co.za for a link.

RSVP on or before 11 November 2022 on kgauhelod@saica.co.za