SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
10
Nov

Media invite: SAICA bolsters economic recovery at its Difference Makers conference in Durban

Speakers will include Professor Bonang Mohale; Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Professor of Practice in the Johannesburg Business School College of Business and Economics, and Chairman of the Bidvest Group Limited; Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chairman of The Gift of the Givers; Cynthia Stimpel, Executive Director of Whistleblower House; and Stephen Koseff, Former CEO of the Investec Group amongst others. The full programme can be found here.

Media is invited to the one-day conference as follows:

Date: 14 November 2022

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

Venue: Durban International Conventional Centre

OR

Attend via webcast and contact kgauhelod@saica.co.za for a link.

RSVP on or before 11 November 2022 on kgauhelod@saica.co.za

 

Related Posts

November 11, 2022

African series, My Better World, nominated for International Emmy Award

, 0
November 9, 2022

Volunteering and its surprising benefits

0
November 9, 2022

Biker Friends to Ride to Lesotho on Delivery Bikes to gift man a professional prosthetic leg

0