Men as a Positive Role Model – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Everyone in society should be a role model, not only for their own respect, but to earn respect from others. I think a role model is a mentor-someone you look up to. The Gauteng Department of Social Development in the West Rand Township of Kagiso, recently organised a Men International Day, hosted in the Chief Mogale Community Hall, on 22 Friday, November 2024

November is considered a Men’s International Day whereby all men globally are recognised and celebrated for being positive role models first in their homes and communities at large.

This event was to create a platform for men to consider the following; if they have challenges whether physically, mentally or financially, they should speak out and not keep things to themselves. The day was in recognition of the roles men should play in society through their leadership. There are many components: fatherhood, mentorship, leadership at home and in the workplace and making sure the future of the children is secure. The Department acknowledged that men go through challenges and so, this free space was to hear their voices and enable dialogue.

As a Gender Based Violence Social Worker based at Krugersdorp office Mrs. Angelina Mhlaole said, “Through this dialogue, we want all men to come together and talk about issue such as substance abuse, economic opportunity, employment, gender based violence and challenges they face in their respective homes. We were raised knowing that men are breadwinners. In these modern days, roles are changing. In terms of behaviours, it is important for them to take information that they can practise it at home. Being a positive role model, will help change their behaviour towards violence and how they should behave in front of their children”.

This campaign was for men to talk about Gender Based Violence, sexual health, relationships, what is gender inequality, the changing roles of men in modern times , and what does culture teach us?

As a professional Councillor Mr. Syck Khaule said,” Many men are suffering, some are not aware, some are aware and conscious of the stigma attached. As society expects more from them the pressure mounts. Men out there should not try to be someone or something they are not. Through this event, men were encouraged to be well informed and to take action.

At the end of the program, it was time for engagement with different stakeholders to ask questions regarding their services.