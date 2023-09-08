Men encouraged to open up more – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

When it comes to young men and boys with emotional vulnerabilities, the phrase “Man Up’ is often used to imply indecision, or feebleness, or being soft.. The Youth of Immanuel Parish Lutheran church in South Africa along with Evangelical Lutheran church in Kagiso 1 recently hosted a mental health programme for men, Saturday 29 July 2023.

The men, both young and old were taught that being emotional is not a weakness at all. This programme was introduced to them for their wellness and also to educate them about the male psyche and how modern men can navigate his life.

The event had a list of educated and well-rounded speakers that persuaded the men of Kagiso that while they still have a significant role to play in society, it should not come at the expense of their mental health.

As local author and news commentator Mr. Thabile Mange said, “we live in an era where men are marginalized, where men are told not to cry, where men are expected to provide for their families even amid the minimum opportunities we have in this country. It is important that we gather to share experiences in this regard.

As a upcoming local journalist I offered, “we need to become advocates of men across every institution we find ourselves in. We are suffering in silence, we are being neglected, we are being abused. The level of noise we make about women’s inclusiveness should be equal to the level of noise about male inclusiveness.

The program saw many young boys and men in Kagiso able to share their experiences and discuss the true relevance of the phrase “Man Up”.