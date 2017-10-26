Metropolitan’s Kickstarz programme teaches financial literacy to learners & their parents

Educating young South Africans about the fundamentals of using money wisely should be a national priority. Elsie Govender, CSI Manager at Metropolitan believes that low financial literacy is the primary cause of our widespread problems with personal finances and the place to tackle that is in our schools and universities.

Some of the sneaker designs created by the Grade 11 pupils from Soneike Secondary School as part of the Metropolitan Kickstarz Literacy programme

As a part of this process, Metropolitan has implemented the Kickstarz programme of activities and workshops designed to teach money management to school learners. Kickstarz began last year at the UJ Metropolitan Academy in Brixton and this year is being rolled out to other schools in KZN and the Western Cape. It has been implemented at six schools, reaching close to 1 300 learners, with the aim to increase next year.

Goodhope FM DJ and MC Khanya Kyeezi Siyengo poses for a picture with some of the boys in the Grade 11 class at Soneike Secondary School

The programme kicked off at Glenhills Secondary School in Kwa-Dukuza in August. At this event the parents of the grade 11 learners received a masterclass on financial management explaining topics like budgeting, managing debt, how to help their kids prepare for leaving home.

Principal Ronel Baker and the winning team ‘Coolest Kids in Africa’ from Soneike Secondary School at the Metropolitan Kickstarz Literacy programme

This event also identified a winning ‘business’ or team of learners who performed well in the programme. Each learner in this team will receive a pair of sneakers.

Govender believes Kickstarz has great potential to make a big difference as it is a really engaging and fun way to communicate the essentials of money management. “As a financial services company, we have a huge responsibility in the area of improving the financial wellness of people and communities.” This programme engages the learners through edu-tainment and also benefits the school through the development funding it offers.

Schools who are interested in implementing this programme are welcome to contact the Metropolitan CSI office at 021 940 5911.

