Mila Services Claims Diamond PMR Award for Hospitality Excellence – Overall Winner in South Africa

Industry leader sets a new benchmark for premium hospitality facility management

Johannesburg, South Africa – Mila Services has been named the Diamond PMR Award winner for Hospitality, placing the company at the summit of South Africa’s facility management sector where operational excellence and guest experience are non-negotiable. The Diamond Award is the highest honour in PMR.africa’s national survey, which assessed cleaning and facility management companies against 27 performance attributes, including attention to detail, quality of work, reliability and value for money.

“Receiving the Diamond Award for Hospitality is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence in an industry where every detail matters,” said Annemarie Mostert, Founding Member of Mila Services. “In hospitality, there are no second chances, guests expect perfection, and our role is to ensure facilities consistently exceed those expectations.”

Mila Services has distinguished itself by delivering comprehensive, integrated solutions that align seamlessly with hotel operations, event venues and hospitality establishments nationwide. Its approach goes beyond traditional cleaning, offering turnkey soft-service management that covers routine maintenance, rapid event turnarounds and precision readiness for high-pressure environments. “Our clients operate where timing is everything,” added Charlotte Khoza, Director of Mila Services. “Whether a destination needs to be guest-ready within hours or a conference venue requires overnight transformation, our team delivers with precision and discretion.” This hospitality accolade crowns an exceptional year in which Mila Services also secured Gold Awards across Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Retail Cleaning and Pest Control, underscoring its versatility and consistent excellence across diverse sectors.

The PMR.africa survey, conducted among 100 decision-makers in listed companies, healthcare institutions and hospitality establishments, evaluated providers on quality of work and attention to detail; reliability and timeous service; professional staff conduct and appearance; value for money and innovation; and safety and environmental practices. Mila Services excelled across all criteria, with standout strengths in consistent delivery, responsive communication and maintaining the highest standards under pressure.

As South Africa’s hospitality sector continues to recover and grow, Mila is positioned to support its evolution with services that meet current standards and anticipate future needs. The company’s woman-owned, black-empowered model aligns with the industry’s transformation goals while delivering world-class operational performance. The Diamond PMR Award reaffirms Mila Services as the preferred partner for hospitality establishments that refuse to compromise on quality, reliability or guest experience.