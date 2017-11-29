Miss Soweto Crowned

Busisiwe Mmotla reigns on top as Miss Soweto!

Busisiwe Mmotla, from Emndeni was crowned Miss Soweto 2017, beating 19 other finalists at the Soweto Theatre on Saturday, 25 November 2017. The annual beauty pageant, proudly sponsored by White Star Super Maize Meal, was a glitzy and prestigious affair with world-class entertainment, featuring local and international performers.

Dazzling in a sleek and lacy red evening gown, the beauty queen took centre stage, flanked by her first princess, Musawenkosi Gumede from Naledi and second princess, Phumzile Nyembe from Diepkloof. Gumede also took the “Miss Personality” title as well, while Lindokuhle Cele from Emndeni was named “Miss Photogenic.”. In addition, White Star presented the “Social Butterfly” title to Nelisiwe Nyongwana for being the most active finalist on social media.

Mmotla is a 24-year old qualified teacher at a private school in Bramley; she has a passion for books, and plans on starting a programme to develop literacy skills for the youth of Soweto. One of her biggest goals is to surprise her hard-working mother with a new house. In addition, she plans to start a bursary foundation for learners in Soweto.

White Star sponsored the main prizes on the night, with Mmotla receiving the grand cash prize of R50 000 and the life-changing opportunity to represent White Star as a brand ambassador. The first and second princess received R10 000 and R5 000 respectively. International cosmetics brand, Black Radiance, presented all the finalists with hampers to make sure their faces are always camera ready; Even & Lovely made sure the girls maintained a radiant and glowing skin with a skincare hamper and also presented the top 3 ladies with tablets to aid them to stay connected and productive. Clinix Health Group generously sponsored the top 3 finalists with a healthcare cover for two years; while the fashion brand, Urban Zulu, made sure that the finalists embodied the spirit of young, contemporary African women with original outfits on the night.

“The top 20 finalists were all exceptional young women, and we are confident they will one day be the custodians of positive change in their communities. We are proud of all of them. We would like to say a huge congratulations and welcome the newest Miss Soweto to the White Star family. Mmotla embodies the ethos of our brand, she is a beautiful and intelligent young woman, who will surely be a positive role model in her community. We look forward to a fruitful partnership during her reign as Miss Soweto 2017,” says White Star Marketing Manager, Mokhele Makhothi.

Local TV icon Vusi Kunene, brought his charm and charisma as the MC, while the cheering and enthusiastic audience was entertained by international songstress, Monique Bingham, accompanied by up and coming artists who were discovered during the White Star Talent Search competition which was held earlier in the year.

“White Star wishes Busisiwe Mmotla great success in her reign as Miss Soweto 2017,” concludes Makhothi

