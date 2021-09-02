MiWay Acts Against Poverty

The last 18 months have been grim for many in our communities, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s call for us all to take action to end poverty is timely and inspirational. The Foundation’s goal for this year is #ActionAgainstPoverty #Each1Feed1[i]. The hashtag aptly encapsulates what many communities need.

MiWay worked together with its staff to provide 600 food parcels to families in Lenasia, Tembisa and Soweto. This number is three times more than what the company donated in previous food drives. The beneficiaries were identified by three schools who are part of MiWay’s CSI programme, the MiHeart Project.

“This year came with its own set of challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We needed to find a solution to help parents and students in our partner-schools whilst keeping the risk and spread of Covid down. We collaborated with Meals on Wheels who helped us manage the purchase, packaging and delivery of the 600 food parcels. Under normal circumstance, our staff, who are very hands-on when it comes to our CSI projects, would have been involved in all the logistics involved in such a project, but the Meals on Wheels team made it easy for us to successfully deliver on this project,” says Nthabiseng Moloi, MiWay’s Head of Marketing and Brand.

The schools involved in this year’s project, Moletsane High School in Soweto, Harmony Primary in Lenasia and Bonwelong Primary in Tembisa, form part of the six schools that are supported by MiWay’s MiHeart Project. “Every year we work hand in hand with the schools to find ways in which MiWay together with its staff, can make a meaningful difference in the lives of the students. Meals on Wheels understood this and made the day even more special by providing 600 cooked meals to the students and parents,” concludes Moloi.

MiWay is a licensed non-life insurer and Financial Services Provider (FSP 33970).