Mmaditlhokwa Community in Rustenburg Receives Food and Vegetable Parcels

TKR Operations is committed to support and impact the communities it operates in. The company is dedicated to improving the lives of the communities in a positive and meaningful way. Through the company’s Social Labour Plan (SLP) the current initiatives include school feeding schemes, PPE donations and school sanitisation services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In partnership with Tharisa Mine, the company recently reached out to some of the vulnerable families and supplied 12 vegetable packs and 70 food parcels. The parcels were handed out by employees with assistance from the community representatives.

“With the current tough economic challenges including the impact of the pandemic and its effect on the economy, there is a need for initiatives such as these random acts of kindness to help make a difference in the lives of our communities,” says Adrian Pienaar of TKR Operations.

The company intends to regularly donate food parcels to the community and will continue to identify sustainable ways to help improve the lives of the surrounding communities.