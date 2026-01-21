Mooi River’s Heavy Lifters – to World Champions

South Africa is a country that produces many world champions in a wide range of disciplines. We tend to focus our attention on World cups, the Olympics and what’s on television. But every now and again South Africans excel in sporting disciplines, produce world champions, that don’t receive the media attention that others do.

Here is an example.

Peter Buys, pictured above, decided at age 60 that he wanted to try and break the power-lifting record for his age group weighing less that 75kgs. As a keen gym-goer all his life, an off-road rally champion, a fanatical swimmer, a moderate squash player, he thought this may be an unusual, but achievable feat.

Working with Donavon Carter an experienced power-lifter, Peter started an introductory training program, says Donavon, “half-way through the period, I called him to check how he was doing and found he was exhausted, Pete was doing the whole week’s training every second day – instead of spreading it out over the week. I realized I had found someone who was as utterly dedicated…since then we have never looked back, he never misses a training session and he is unbelievably strong”.

Under Donavon’s instruction, in the space of two years, Pete has broken three world records in his age/weight group (squat, bench press and total weight lifted). This, by anybody’s standards, is astonishing. “And there is no doubt he will break those records at the next big competition again,” says Donavon.

As a 60-year-old competing in the 75kg category, the weights Peter lifted at his last competition: Bench press 120 kg, Squat 157.5 kg and Deadlift 180 kg, which any experienced gym-goer or weight-lifter will confirm is nothing short of staggering.