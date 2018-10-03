Mossel Bay on the Map

14th ANNUAL PetroSA MARATHON RUNS AHEAD IN MOSSEL BAY

Highlight of the Mossel Bay Sport & Recreation Festival

Revised route for the 42.2km race officially accredited as qualifier for Comrades Marathon

R536,800 in total prize money up for grabs

Mossel Bay, 3 October 2018, The town of Mossel Bay will be lacing up its running shoes as it hosts the PetroSA Marathon this weekend, Saturday 6 October 2018, a highlight of the town’s annual Sport & Recreation Festival.

The Festival takes place between 24 September and 8 October.

PetroSA has sponsored the marathon for the past 14 years; and this year the company is investing R1.2m on the event.

The PetroSA Marathon started out as small company event for employees and their families. It has grown over the years and now attracts around 800 runners annually – a boon to the local economy and tourism in the Mossel Bay and surrounding areas.

A local charity stands to benefit from the event as PetroSA will be donating all the money raised from race entry fees to the chosen charity.

Having evolved into a professional IAAF /AIMS-accredited qualifier for races such as the prestigious Comrades Marathon, the PetroSA Marathon attracts athletes from across the country and the continent.

This year some of the top athletes competing in the field will be, SA’s Steven Makoka (recent winner of the 2018 Cape Town Marathon) and Lloyd Bosman, with Elroy Geland (International) and Kenyan athletes, Stephen Kiplagat, Barnabas Kiplagat, Ismael Korir and Ezekiel Rotto. Leading the ladies will be the likes of SA’s Nancy Will and Annetjie Botes, with Sila Keitany from Kenya.

Prize money up for grabs is a cool R60,000 and R40,000 respectively for the first and second placed runners of the open 42.2 km race. Winners and runners-up of the open half-marathon stand to win R10,000 and R8,000 accordingly. Male and female prize winners will be awarded equal prize money per category.

This year the PetroSA Marathon will sport a new route for the 42.2 km race due to road works on the R102 between Monte Christo and Little Brak River. Details of the new route can be found on the Athletics South West District (ASWD) website www.aswd.co.za

The 42.2km Marathon race kicks off at 07:00am on Saturday 6 October from Santos Caravan Park, Mossel Bay, followed by the half-marathon and 10 km races in short succession.

For youngsters and the not-quite-so-fit, the Fun Run will start at 7:30am.

Online entries close at midnight 1 October 2018. Visit www.aswd.co.za to complete an entry form. The first 1000 entries will receive complimentary goodie bags.

Entries may also be made in person on Friday 5 October 2018 between 2pm and 9pm at the race venue at Santos Caravan Park, Mossel Bay.