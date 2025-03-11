Mother City documentary wins prestigious award at FESPACO 2025

The South African documentary Mother City was honoured with a prestigious President Thomas Sankara Award last week at the 2025 edition of FESPACO in Burkina Faso, Africa’s largest and most influential film festival.

Mother City is a powerful and passionate film about the struggle for affordable housing in Cape Town. The President Thomas Sankara Award recognises films that embody the ideals of Pan-Africanism, resistance, and social justice – values that are at the heart of the film and the activists whose stories it tells.

FESPACO showcases over 200 films from across Africa and the African diaspora, bringing together the continent’s most visionary filmmakers. “To be recognized with this award in such a dynamic and historic space is an immense honour,” says Mother City producer Kethiwe Ngcobo. “The legacy of Thomas Sankara’s commitment to justice, and resistance resonates deeply with the themes of Mother City, making this recognition particularly meaningful.”