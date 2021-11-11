Mountain Marks 10 Years Since “New7Wonder” Win

Since 2011, over nine million local and international tourists visited the top of Table Mountain. Roughly 1 000 000 per annum

In 2011, Table Mountain was named by more than 500 million voters globally as the latest of the “New7Wonders” of nature. The honorable award has played a key role in drawing scores of local and international tourists to Table Mountain, enabling the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) to grow in its ability to provide visitors with a world-class cableway experience.

In that time, the cableway has seen significant upgrades in technology, transformation, and sustainability. This year, TMACC reflects on how the New7Wonder accolade has positioned Table Mountain as one of the top travel attractions globally and how this has impacted tourism in Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Enhanced visitor experience

The implementation of lockdown measures in 2020 has led TMACC to implement innovative measures to enhance convenience for visitors. Using a cloud-based system, TMACC visitors can purchase tickets and store digitally on their mobile devices. These advancements allow for improved efficiency and flexibility when booking cableway services, allowing for less physical contact among visitors. The virtual booking platform also allows visitors to reschedule their trips when necessary. TMACC also introduced its Fast Track service in November, which allows visitors to skip the queue to a cable car on arrival.

About the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company: