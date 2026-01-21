MTN SA Foundation Supports DBE’s Back-to-School Campaign to Drive Digital Inclusion

MTN South Africa, through the MTN SA Foundation, has reaffirmed its commitment to education by providing digital devices to selected schools across the country as part of the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) Back-to-School Campaign.

These devices are allocated to schools as a support system to enable access to e-learning tools and resources, ensuring that learners benefit from digital education. This initiative marks the start of the academic year and signals the launch of MTN’s education programmes for 2026 following the official release of the 2025 matric results this past Monday.

The week’s celebrations underscore the DBE’s dedication to driving excellence in education, and MTN is proud to stand alongside our learners and all education stakeholders in this journey as a trusted nation state partner.

South Africa is among a few nations where matric exam results become a nationally choreographed event, blending historical significance, storytelling, and shared responsibility. The ministerial matric results breakfast and live broadcast events on Monday were powerful reminders that education is a national priority – one that unites government, business, families and communities. This moment also reflects the culmination of investments we make today, such as the Back-to-School Campaign, to ensure sustained progress in education. MTN believes in that collective effort.

“Our commitment to education is not confined to moments of celebration – it is embedded in the start of every academic journey. By placing technology in the hands of learners, we open doors to knowledge, create pathways to opportunity, and lay the foundation for a future where no young person is left behind,” said Nompilo Morafo, Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer.

A Legacy of Partnership

MTN has partnered with the DBE for more than two decades, supporting initiatives that strengthen South Africa’s education system. Over this period, the MTN SA Foundation has provided e-learning tools, educator development training assistance with the adoption of CAT and IT, and the establishment of multimedia centres for both conventional and LSEN schools.

Our long-standing partnership is anchored in a shared vision to empower learners and educators through technology. Hosting the national matric results announcement for the past six years reflects this legacy – a commitment that goes beyond celebration, symbolising resilience, achievement, and hope for the future. This year’s announcement stands as a testament to the collective effort of learners, educators, parents, and caregivers nationwide.

Why This Matters

Education is the cornerstone of dignity and progress. By supporting learners across all grades, we help unlock opportunities, enable better choices, and provide access to quality educational content. Integrating ICT into the curriculum ensures that success is not only about passing exams but about preparing for the future world of work.

MTN’s support for the Back-to-School Campaign is designed to motivate learners for success and equip schools with the tools needed for digital learning. Our investment in education is an investment in South Africa’s growth and competitiveness.

The MTN SA Foundation dedicates more than half of its annual CSI budget to education, investing in initiatives like the MTN Online School, scaled through the Siyavula partnership, which provides free digital learning resources to millions of learners; e-learning tools such as multimedia centres; and digital educator training development, equipping educators to effectively teach a 21st-century learner. The donation of devices forms part of this broader commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering young people with the tools they need to thrive.

Provincial Impact

From Limpopo to the Western Cape, these devices are being handed over in partnership with provincial education departments. Our focus is on quintile 1 to 3 schools in under-resourced communities. These technologies allow learners access to modern tools that enable research, collaboration, and digital learning.

Looking Ahead

This initiative aligns with MTN’s strategy, which places digital inclusion at the heart of socio-economic development. By investing in education, MTN is building the foundation for South Africa’s digital future, where every learner has the opportunity to participate fully in the economy of tomorrow.

“Every device we deliver is more than hardware – it’s hope. It’s a chance for a learner to access knowledge, dream bigger, and achieve more. When we invest in education, we invest in South Africa’s future,” added Nompilo Morafo.