20
Jul

My African Dream (read, it will resonate)

  My African Dream
    Sometimes alone in the evening
    I look outside my window
    At the shadows in the night
    I hear the sound of distant crying
    The darkness multiplying
    And weary hearts denied
    All I feel is my heart beat
    Beating like a drum, beating with confusion
    All I hear are the voices, telling me to go
    But I could never run
    ‘Cause in my African dream, there’s a new tomorrow
    My African dream, is dream that we can follow
    Now when the night begins to fall
    I listen for your call, I listen for you heartbeat
    Alone my dream is just a dream
    Another false illusion, a shadow in the night
    All I want is for our hearts to be beating just as one
    To silence the confusion
    Then the pain and the illusion will disappear again
    And we will never run
    ‘Cause in my African dream, there’s a new tomorrow
    My African dream is a dream that we can follow
    And though it would seem my hope’s an illusion
    My African dream is an end to the confusion
    Mawetbu we Afrika (This is my African dream)
    Nine kusasa Elittlbe
    Igugu e Afrika (Yeah, let us left our voices)
    Sizoni landela ma Afrika (Sing in harmony, you and me yeah yeah)
    Siyayibona Intlanzi (I want us to live as one)
    Ukukbanya Kwentokozo (Ooh, no more wars)
    Iguguletbu le Afrika (No more wars, no more wars, no more guns)
    Ukupbela Kwenkinga Zonke
    Mawetbu we Afrika
    Nine kusasa Elittlbe (This is for love)
    Igugu e Afrika (This is your love)
    Sizoni landela ma Afrika
    Siyayibona Intlanzi
   Ukukbanya Kwentokozo (Let’s fight for peace, love and harmony)
    Iguguletbu le Afrika
    Ukupbela Kwenkinga Zonke
By Daley Hilary

