MYEXAMSLAYER – An easy-to-use tool to reduce exam anxiety and improve marks

By Richard Lyon

With Matric trials about to start, Grade 12 learners will be excited to learn that a new and unusual study aid, MyExamSlayer, is launching this week. It is aimed at high school children, increases individual learners’ marks by as much as 26% and, for learners at underprivileged rural schools, it is completely free.

The man behind this online course is retired journalist and former valedictorian at one of South Africa’s most elite schools, Richard Lyon.

“Having had the benefit of a truly first-class education at Michaelhouse, and having seen firsthand how rural Zulu children struggle, I decided to focus on the biggest problem these kids have: nobody teaches them how to write exams,” said Lyon.

“My wife works for an NGO in the education arena, and when I accompanied her on some site visits I was appalled by the conditions these kids face.

“I remembered my experiences of studying for and writing exams under difficult circumstances. I didn’t just write exams at school: I did both my degrees through Unisa when I was already married with two small children and a very demanding, full-time job.

“Anyone who’s been there will understand that meant study hours were limited, so I couldn’t afford to throw away any marks in the exams. I was pretty sure that most of today’s children feel just as uncertain in an exam environment as my class-mates and I did, back in the day.

“So I decided to see if we couldn’t produce a simple course to teach kids how to maximize their marks by avoiding the many common mistakes people make in writing exams. Some obvious examples would be answering the wrong question, misunderstanding the instructions or spending so long on a question worth five marks that there’s not enough time left to answer one worth 20 marks.

Lyon added that he has also included some tricks learned from his days in professional sport on how to deal with pre-event nerves and how to feel focused and in charge in the exam hall.

“It’s almost a cliché to say you must ‘control the controllables’ but that’s something these kids really don’t understand, so we teach them what they can control and how to achieve that control. And we add in some basic rules of stress management such as, for example, breathing exercises to lower their chances of a panic attack.

“Because the course is online, learners who are signed up have limitless access. This means they can use any laptop, tablet or smartphone from wherever they are, at any time of the day, so they can really study at their own pace. It also takes a bit of pressure off the teachers, who are also stressed out at this time of the year.

“MyExamSlayer is not rocket science, and it’s not a magic potion, but we have seen how it can change a ‘failed’ performance into a pass, or an ordinary pass into a distinction.”

The course is available online and can be accessed via smart phone, laptop or tablet at www.myexamslayer.co.za.