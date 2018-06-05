MySchoolMyVillageMyPlanet – A R5000 Vote?

Vote4Charity to drive R1 million in donations

Very late in the day I have acquired a MySchoolMyVillageMyPlanet card (my wife has had one for ages). I hope you will join this campaign and cast your vote! Steuart Pennington

One of the country’s biggest fund-raising programmes, MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet has pledged up to R1 million in donations, and is calling on South Africans to vote now for their favourite charity or environmental organisation. In the Vote4Charity challenge every vote secures a R5 donation for the organisation of your choice, and if you also share your vote via social media they get another R5. Over the month long campaign, organisations across the country, whether big or small, can secure substantial donations if their supporters cast their votes.

From the 18th of May to the 18th of June 2018, the Vote4Charity polls are open at www.myschool.co.za/vote4charity . All MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet cardholders need to do is go online and cast one vote for the cause that matters to them most. If you’re not yet a supporter you can sign up instantly for free. Each and every vote counts as R5 donation, and sharing your vote across your social media profiles doubles the value to the organisation you care about.

As a finale to the challenge, Vote4Charity will also support each of the three charities with the most votes by funding the R25 000 production of a professional promotional video. Five lucky voters will also each win a R5000 Woolies gift card.

“Vote4Charity is yet another way that the programme is empowering South Africans to make a direct impact for the causes and communities they care about most,” says Helene Brand, MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet’s CSI Manager. “The best part is that is doesn’t cost them a cent, and they get to choose who they want to support. We believe that innovative campaigns such as this help to bring our customers closer to the organisations that are working tirelessly for a better South Africa.”

Visit www.myschool.co.za/vote4charity between the 18th of May and the 18th of June 2018 to cast your vote for your favourite MyVillage or MyPlanet organisation.